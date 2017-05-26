× Elderly couple attacked during home invasion

CHICAGO — An elderly couple was attacked during a home invasion late Thursday night.

This happened late Thursday night in the 5400 block of West Henderson.

The victims were home when an unknown number of offenders, in black hooded sweatshirts got in, and ransacked the place.

An 81 year old man and a 77 year old woman were both attacked.

They are in stable condition, but they suffered some facial injuries.

The robbers got away with a purse.

No arrests have been made.