Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ LA Dodgers

* The Dodgers have scored four or fewer runs in each of their last eight games against the Cubs (3-5), three of which have been played this season. This is their longest such streak since Chicago held the Dodgers to four or fewer runs in 10 straight meetings, August 14, 1976-August 20, 1977.* The Cubs have hit 14 home runs over their last five games. The last time they had more in a five-game span in a single season was August 19-23, 2015, when they hit 15 homers.

* The Dodgers are outscoring their opponents by an average of 1.3 runs per game this season, which leads the majors. That is more than double their average from the 2016 season (+0.54, 6th, MLB).

* Kris Bryant has grounded into just one double play this season (36 GIDP situations); that is tied for the fewest by any player in the majors who has been at the plate in 30+ GIDP situations in 2017.

* When opponents have gotten to Jake Arrieta this season, it has generally been in the first three innings; he has a 7.33 (22/27.0) ERA and .455 (15/33) opponent average w/ RISP in innings 1-3, compared to a 1.90 (5/23.2) ERA and .158 (3/19) opponent BA w/ RISP in innings 4+.

* Alex Wood has an active streak of 20.1 consecutive scoreless innings as a starting pitcher, which is the second-longest active streak in the majors (Lance McCullers Jr., Hou, 22.0 IP) (streaks exclude any IP in relief).