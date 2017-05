× CPS teacher charged with criminal sexual assault in court today

CHICAGO — A Chicago Public School teacher goes to court today to face criminal sexual assault charges.

Police say Anthony Frontera carried on a 4-month sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

It happened at the Chicago Military Academy at Bronzeville, where Frontera was a physics teacher.

He was arrested Wednesday in Elgin.

CPS hasn’t commented on the case.