Chicago students team up with U of C undergrads for version of ‘Shark Tank’

Some deserving teens took part in their own version of Shark Tank, with a little help from University of Chicago undergrads.

For three months, 75 charter school students have been developing entrepreneurial ideas.

They split into 15 teams and have been busy creating business plans, learning to make presentations and laying out budgets to see what it's like to launch a business.

The goal is to expose them to the world of finance and get them ready for their future, no matter what they decide to pursue.