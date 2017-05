Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He’s a high school basketball coach, counselor and a teacher.

On the sidelines during the game, Michael Sneed dedicates his off season coaching players and students how to be champions in life.

Three years ago Coach Sneed created a leadership program at Loyola Academy High School aimed at building his players mental strength and leadership skills both on and off the court.

Michael Sneed is one of Chicago’s Very Own.