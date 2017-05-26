Chicago beaches open today; park district to test water quality every day this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A sign that summer is just around the corner -- Chicago beaches open Friday!

The city's 27 beaches will remain open through Sept. 4.

The Chicago Park District is partnering with the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health to test the water quality ever day this summer.

It used to take 24 hours to get those test results back, but now they'll know in a couple of hours how much bacteria is in the water.

Water samples will be collected at about 8 a.m. every morning and sent back to the lab, so swimmers will know where it's safe to swim by early afternoon.

If you see a yellow flag, that means "caution," but chances are there's another beach nearby where it's safe to swim.

Right now, there are no restrictions, except for a swimming ban at Fargo Beach.

For more information, go to cpdbeaches.com.