Around Town visits the new Writers Museum

The mission of the American Writers Museum is to engage the public in celebrating American writers and exploring their influence on our history, our identity, our culture, and our daily lives.

The American Writers Museum strives to:

Educate the public about American writers – past and present

Engage visitors to the Museum in exploring the many exciting worlds created by the spoken and written word

Enrich and deepen appreciation for good writing in all its forms

Motivate visitors to discover, or rediscover, a love of reading and writing

Inspire the young writers of tomorrow

Through innovative and dynamic state-of-the-art exhibitions, as well as compelling programming, the American Writers Museum educates, enriches, provokes, and inspires the public.