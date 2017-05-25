× Woman faces prison for running illegal drug business out of suburban pizzeria

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — The former operator of a suburban pizzeria could get 60 years in prison for running an illegal drug business out of her store.

Maria Garza, of Arlington Heights, was convicted of manufacturing and delivering heroin and cocaine, and trafficking meth.

Garza owned DeLuca’s pizzeria in Buffalo Grove until December 2011 when surveillance video caught her and her co-owner arranging for the delivery and sale of drugs to their customers.

The pizzeria is now out of business.

Garza could be sentenced next month.