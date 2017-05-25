WGN-TV OUTPERFORMS ALL CHICAGO STATIONS IN YEAR-TO-YEAR RATINGS GROWTH THIS MAY IN MORNING NEWS, PRIME TIME AND LATE NEWS!

WGN Morning News

WGN Morning News is once again #1 in Household ratings (HH), M-F from 5am-10am. WGN Morning News continues its 6 year reign as #1 in Adults 25-54 from 6-9am. In the 7-9am block, the show increased +16% in HH to a 3.7 rtg and +29% in A25-54 delivering a 1.8 rtg. WGN Morning News at 9am is #1 in the time period in HH (2.6 rtg) and A25-54 (1.1 rtg), delivering rating increases in HH (+37% YTY) and A25-54 (+22% YTY).

NEW! WGN Evening News at 6PM

Launched in April of this year, WGN Evening News at 6pm delivers a 1.8 HH rtg and is already the #3 news in the time period. WGN Evening News at 6pm grows the time period +20% in HH vs. last year’s 5 Men, and holds steady in A25-54 (0.7 rtg).

WGN Prime (7-9pm)

As a true Independent station, WGN-TV’s prime (M-F, 7-9pm) is up +47% in HH to a 2.2 rtg vs. last May’s 1.5 HH rtg. In A25-54, WGN prime is up +25% in Adults 25-54 (1.0 rtg) vs. last May’s 0.8 rtg.

WGN News at Nine

WGN News at Nine is the only late news in the market with YTY demo growth, +14% in A25-54 ratings. The show continues as the #1 News at 9pm, outperforming WFLD by +45% in ratings A25-54.

WGN News at 10PM

WGN News at 10pm, with a 2.9 HH rtg and 1.2 A25-54 rtg, finished #3 beating out WBBM’s 10pm. The show launched in October of 2015.

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; May 2017 sweep final prelims)

WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station, and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com