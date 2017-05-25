TSA tests beefed up security measures for carry-ons

TSA is testing enhanced security measures on carry-ons.

The new procedures would require agents to remove more items for sceening.

The agency says passengers are cramming so much stuff into their carry-ons, that agents ave a hard time spotting signs of explosives.

Passengers already have to remove their laptops for testing.  Now they’ll have to remove anything larger than a cell phone for screening.

They’re testing the new measures at ten airports around the country.