× TSA tests beefed up security measures for carry-ons

TSA is testing enhanced security measures on carry-ons.

The new procedures would require agents to remove more items for sceening.

The agency says passengers are cramming so much stuff into their carry-ons, that agents ave a hard time spotting signs of explosives.

Passengers already have to remove their laptops for testing. Now they’ll have to remove anything larger than a cell phone for screening.

They’re testing the new measures at ten airports around the country.