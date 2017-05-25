× The Cubs’ newest road trip theme? “Anchorman”

CHICAGO – Sitting in front of the media on Wednesday afternoon, the Cubs announced they would take after some reporters for the next road trip.

To be specific, they’re actually going to be wearing the same outfits as some fictional on-air personalities from nearly four decades ago. It’s the way that Joe Maddon wants his group to “Stay Classy” on their latest themed road trip to California.

Before the Cubs’ 5-4 victory at Wrigley Field over the Giants, Joe Maddon announced the Cubs would have an “Anchorman” theme for their road trip to Los Angeles where they will face the Dodgers for three games. They’ll remain on the West Coast for three more games against the Padres before returning to Chicago, again wearing clothes representative of the movie.

Base on the fictitious “Channel 4 News Team” in San Diego, two “Anchorman” movies were made with Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and Dave Koechner in 2004 and 2013. Their outlandish fashion and actions made the films a favorite for many in and outside of the media.

Maddon brought up the theme of the trip when mentioning “Sex Panther” – the pungent cologne used by Rudd’s character Brian Fantana in a memorable scene from the first film.

“It’s the Ron Burgundy/Brick Tamland and I also wanted to include Tommy La Stella Tribute Road Trip,” said Maddon to reporters, referring to the movie and the team’s infielder recently sent down to Triple-A. “Where 60 percent of the time it works everytime, sponsored by “Sex Panther” cologne.”

These types of trips have become a tradition for Maddon during his time with the Cubs starting in 2015.

In August of the last two seasons, the Cubs traveled from Los Angeles in pajamas after series against the Dodgers. It was extra special in 2015, when the team celebrated Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter in their onesies.

On a trip out east in May of 2016, the Cubs had their “Zany Suit” trip to Pittsburgh. Later in the season, the team wore the jersey of their favorite football team or players in another trip out East while the rookies wore cheerleader outfits.

So once again, Cubs fans, the team will be putting on a show inside of Wrigley Field on Thursday before their trip to the bus produces another after the game.