After six straight days of measurable rain, Thursday featured no precipitation, and the emergence of sunny skies. Much of Friday is expected to be dry as well. It has also been cool. The past week has averaged 3.7 degrees below normal. Slow moving low pressure responsible for our extended spell of chilly, damp weather has shifted east, allowing warmer air to approach the region. Tropical, 80-degree warmth returned to the Plains on Thursday, fueling severe thunderstorms that smashed windshields with 3-inch diameter hail near Idalia, Colorado. This warmer air is headed east. Temperatures inland from lake Michigan will hover near 80 degrees Saturday. The arrival of warmer air will bring a chance of thunderstorms to the metro area, especially Friday night and Saturday night.
Return of milder air brings new storm threat
-
Spring storm to bring high winds and snow this week
-
Southerly winds to deliver June-level warmth
-
Early snow a prelude to warmer temperatures ahead
-
Abnormal warmth to continue through Wednesday
-
Stormy end to warm and gusty Saturday
-
-
Lake wind to interrupt this weekend’s warming
-
Limited risk of severe thunderstorms mainly tonight in the Chicago area
-
Mild, dry Easter to follow Saturday night storms
-
Cooler, stable air mass follows stormy Monday
-
More like February – snow and cold
-
-
No 60s, but warmer weather to return
-
Storms Monday; big rain event by Friday
-
Springlike warmth to persist through midweek