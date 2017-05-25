Return of milder air brings new storm threat

After six straight days of measurable rain, Thursday featured no precipitation, and the emergence of sunny skies. Much of Friday is expected to be dry as well. It has also been cool. The past week has averaged 3.7 degrees below normal. Slow moving low pressure responsible for our extended spell of chilly, damp weather has shifted east, allowing warmer air to approach the region. Tropical, 80-degree warmth returned to the Plains on Thursday, fueling severe thunderstorms that smashed windshields with 3-inch diameter hail near Idalia, Colorado. This warmer air is headed east. Temperatures inland from lake Michigan will hover near 80 degrees Saturday. The arrival of warmer air will bring a chance of thunderstorms to the metro area, especially Friday night and Saturday night.