Renter solves decades-old mystery of missing woman

SPANISH FORK, UT — A man renting a home solved the mystery of a missing woman who lived in the same house nearly 30 years ago.

Peggy Sue Case was reported missing in 1988.

Her boyfriend was suspected in the case but Case’s body was never found.

Until this week, when the man renting the same house noticed a sinking dirt floor in the cellar.

He started digging and found a human skull wrapped in plastic.

Dental records were used to confirm the remains belong to Peggy Sue Case.

The boyfriend’s whereabouts are not known.

Police are still investigating.