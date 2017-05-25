× Parents sue school, police over Naperville teen’s suicide

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville school officials and police are being sued by the parents of a teenager who committed suicide.

Corey Walgren was a junior at Naperville North High School.

He was called into the dean’s office Jan. 11, and interrogated about an allegation that he had a cellphone video of himself having sex with a female classmate.

The video turned out to have no identifiable images.

Walgren’s parents claim the dean and a Naperville police officer threatened to put Corey on a sex offender’s registry. Two hours later, he killed himself.

School officials and police say they acted properly.