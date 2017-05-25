Oklahoma family selling their entire homestead through essay contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A family in Oklahoma decided they want to live on the road and found a unique way to sell everything they own.

Matt and Casey Ruthhardt decided to pack up and hit the road in an RV with their two boys and travel all across the country.

So, as KFOR reports, they're getting rid of everything, furniture, livestock, garden and even their pickup truck.

They're hoping someone will buy it for the price of, one dollar.

But there is a catch. You have to write an essay.

The essay has to be 200 words long and there is a $100 entry free.

More information is available on their website.