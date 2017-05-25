Millions of miles donated in Make-A-Wish miles drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Thanks to your generous donations, kids across the state will see their wishes come true.

Today, Chicago’s Very Own WGN teamed up with Make-A-Wish Illinois for a day-long airline miles drive to support the wishes of children with life threatening medical conditions.

Many courageous kids and families shared their stories during the miles drive at Gatx Corporation.

Thanks to your donations, more than four million airline miles were brought in to help make wishes come true.

This year, Make A Wish will grant wishes to more than 700 kids in Illinois and 80 percent of those wishes require air travel. So the generous donations make all the difference.