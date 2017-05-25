Go
Search
Watch Now:
WGN Midday News
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Watch Live
Traffic
Shows
Events
Weather
62°
62°
Low
50°
High
68°
Fri
56°
75°
Sat
57°
77°
Sun
52°
75°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
WATCH LIVE: Supt. Eddie Johnson calling for tougher sentences for repeat gun offenders
Midday Fix: Make A Wish Miles Drive
Posted 11:15 AM, May 25, 2017, by
WGN Web Desk
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Make A Wish Miles Drive
For more information:
illinois.wish.org/
Popular
53-year-old woman shot to death in apparent road rage incident in suburbs
Graco recalls 25,000 car seats that may not restrain child in a crash
Illinois Senate approves 32 percent income tax hike in party-line vote
Latest News
Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants
Midday Fix: Make A Wish Miles Drive
Chicago Scene: Bike the Drive event information
Midday Fix: Celebrating national wine day with ENO Wine Room sommelier Nicole Alonso
News
Seen on TV
WGN’s Make-A-Wish Miles Drive
News
Oak Lawn school raises more money for Make-A-Wish than any other school in state
Midday News
Midday Fix: Live performance from the Marriott Theatre production, She Loves Me
Midday News
Midday Fix: Chicago Polar Plunge event details
Midday News
Midday Fix: Escolar crudo, prepared by chef Devon Quinn of Eden and details about the First Look for Charity event
Midday News
Midday Fix: Ballparks of America
Midday News
Midday Fix: Live performance from Kahil El’Zabar
Midday News
Midday Fix: Guitarist Erik Findling performs live
Lunchbreak
Midday News
Midday Fix: Hero In Me Ride 2017 event details
Midday News
Midday Fix: Laury Shelley performs live
Midday News
Midday Fix: Acid reflux and esophageal cancer
Midday News
Midday Fix: Running safety tips from Todd Williams
Midday News
Midday Fix: 30 Years of Healing: Marjorie Kovler Center’s 30th Anniversary Benefit details
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.