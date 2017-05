Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A grandfather of eight was on the job today when he was crushed by a truck.

66-year-old Billy Morris Sr was a mechanic for Prairie Materials. He was crushed beneath the back end of a concrete truck Thursday. Billy was working on the truck at the time.

At 66, he was about to leave this job of 40 years behind. He was set to retire in two months and planned to spend more time at his weekend place in Wisconsin with his wife.

Authorities are investigating.