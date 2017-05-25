Lunchbreak: Schnitzel, prepared by chef Carol Himmel

Chef Carol Himmel

Himmel’s Chicago 10 Year Anniversary

May 31, 2017

6:00 – 10:00 pm

2251 W. Lawrence Avenue

Chicago

(773) 784-8777

http://www.himmelschicago.com

Chef Carol’s Schnitzel

Ingredients:

1 cup of flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

3 large eggs

4 oz protein (chicken, pork, veal)

3 cups bread crumbs

1/4 cup of vegetable oil, for frying

1 lemon wedge

chives for garnish

Directions:

In a nonstick heavy bottom frying pan heat enough oil to cover the underside of the schnitzel. Whip eggs and set aside in a bowl. Put flour and breadcrumbs on separate plates. Depending how thin you cut the meat you can pound it to make it thinner. Salt and pepper each piece of meat and dredge in flour. Transfer to egg and coat thoroughly. Move to bread crumbs and coat evenly. It is ready for the frying pan. Heat oil to about 375 degrees. (Hot but not smoking) Fry on both sides until golden brown. Check inside temperature to make sure you have reached appropriate level. It is ready to be served. Garnish with fresh chives and a piece of lemon.