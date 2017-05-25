Is your next coworker a robot? New study says yes – and it could take your job too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Could advancements be so great that technology - robots specifically - soon be sending us to the unemployment line?

A new study suggests the job force we know today is going to change dramatically in the next 15 years or less. Human resource professionals say robots in the workplace are more real than you think.

PricewaterhouseCoopers reports that by the year 2030, nearly 40 % of jobs in the U.S. are at high risk of being replaced by robots.

John Challenger is the CEO of Challenger, Gray & Christmas and runs a job placement service and delivers some hope with those shocking numbers.

“What it means though is that new jobs will appear and you have to be ready for them and adapt to the new circumstances,” he says.

It happened in the U.S.in the 1800s with the Industrial Revolution. Small cottage industries were replaced by machinery, factories and mass production.

These days, the buzz words are science, technology, engineering and math.

"There were no welders or machinists or mechanics in the agricultural age, but the economy changed and people changed with it,” Challenger says. “The same will happen today."

Jobs in the hospitality, transportation and retail worlds will be the most affected.

But Challenger believes if robots fill a good percentage of the labor force, managers may be more necessary than ever.

It's already happening at places like Amazon. Fulfillment centers are now using roving robots to move across 1 million square feet. The result is an increase in efficiency and 50% more inventory in the facility.

"When this facility opened in 2014, we expected we'd be able to create 100 full time hourly positions,” said Amazon’s Ashley Robinson. “Because of our ability to meet customer demand and exceed expectations , we have been able to increase our workforce to 3,000 hourly associates."

Challenger says, "The safest jobs of all? Robot engineers and technicians, artificial intelligence experts. They are going to have to keep these machines going."

Experts say everyone is going to have to up their game and focus on education and training. The idea of going to school and stopping to start a career is no longer a reality. We may be educating ourselves throughout our careers just to keep up.