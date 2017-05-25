Did severe thunderstorms develop in the afternoon of Memorial Day 2006?

Dear Tom,

I know Memorial Day 2006 was hot with temperatures in the low 90’s, but didn’t severe thunderstorms develop in the afternoon?

Thanks,

Robert Skurski

Aurora

Dear Robert,

Severe thunderstorms did indeed erupt on a hot and sticky Memorial Day in 2006 that saw Chicago area temperatures soar into the lower 90s, including an official 91-degree high at O’Hare. The thunderstorms, that developed during the heat of the afternoon, towered as high as 55,000 feet and produced golf-ball sized hail and wind gusts as high as 75 mph that knocked down trees and power lines. Rainfall was torrential, totaling 2-3 inches in may locations. Flooding was reported in Bourbonnais where water was 2-3 feet deep. Large hail broke the windshield of a police car in Posen and a 16-inch diameter tree was uprooted at Fox Lake Hills.