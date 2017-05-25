Cubs beat Giants 5-1 to win 3rd straight

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 25: Ben Zobrist #18 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on May 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist hit solo homers, spot starter Eddie Butler pitched five effective innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Thursday for their third straight win.

Mike Montgomery followed with four scoreless innings and allowed one hit in his first save.

Heyward went deep for the second time in three games and Zobrist added two singles as the Cubs took three of four games in a set with the Giants and finished a homestand at 7-2.