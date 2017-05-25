× Bears sign WR Victor Cruz to a one-year contract: Report

LAKE FOREST – Indeed the Bears are Mike Glennon’s team in 2017, but the biggest question for the new quarterback is who he was going to throw the ball to.

The team’s No. 1 receiver, Kevin White, continues to be plagued by injury problems in his career while the rest of the group is a collection of players still trying to establish themselves at the NFL level.

On Thursday, the Bears appear to have added another more familiar name to Glennon’s receiving corps.

Per Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport, the Bears will sign former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz to a one-year deal. The team has yet to confirm.

Picked up as an undrafted free agent out of UMass in 2010, Cruz made a name for himself during his seven-year run with the Giants. Famous for his “Salsa” post-touchdown celebration dance, the receiver caught 303 passes for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns. One of those scores came in Super Bowl XLVI against the Patriots in Indianapolis which helped the Giants to their third championship.

After three productive seasons in New York, Cruz suffered a setback in 2014 when he was forced out for the year after tearing his patellar tendon after just six games. That along with a calf injury caused him to miss the entire 2015 season.

Cruz returned to the Giants lineup in 2016 but wasn’t as productive as his pre-injury years, catching 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown.