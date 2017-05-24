Woman, unborn baby killed in Woodridge murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODRIDGE, Ill. -- The two people who died in a murder-suicide in Woodridge were married to each other.

Police say Shedrick Pryor, 32, forced his way into an apartment where his wife April, 24, was staying Monday night.

The couple lived in Bellwood, but April moved out several days ago.

Police say Pryor shot and killed his wife, then shot another woman, before he shot himself.

His wife was seven months pregnant, and the baby did not survive.

The other woman remains in critical condition.

“This tragedy is devastating for the two families involved – we hope they remain strong and united during this difficult time,” said Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham in a statement.

41.746975 -88.050341