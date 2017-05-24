× White Sox drop second in a row to D’Backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann homered and Arizona held off the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Tuesday night for the Diamondbacks’ seventh win in eight games.

Patrick Corbin (4-4) settled down after a tough start to get the victory. The left-hander went six innings plus one batter, allowing three runs and scattering eight hits.

Chicago rookie Dylan Covey (0-4), still looking for his first big-league win after eight starts, left the game with one out in the third inning with left oblique soreness.

Jose Abreu cut the lead to 5-4 with a leadoff home run of Jorge De La Rosa to start the eighth. It was his 100th career homer and all nine of them this season have come on the road.

But J.J. Hoover came on with one out and the bases loaded to strikeout Kevan Smith and Yolmer Sanchez to preserve the lead.

Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 13 tries.

Melky Cabrera and Todd Frazier also homered for Chicago.

The Diamondbacks are nine games over .500 for the first time since June 7, 2013. The White Sox fell to 3-6 with one to go in a 10-game road trip.

Lamb hit a two-run home run in the first and Arizona led the rest of the way.

The Diamondbacks will try to complete a three-game sweep of the interleague series Wednesday afternoon.

Arizona jumped on Covey in a hurry.

Rey Fuentes led off with a single and, after one out and scored when Goldschmidt lashed a triple to the right-center gap. Lamb, the reigning NL player of the week, hit a 1-1 slider into the right-field seats for his 12th home run of the season and it was 3-0.

Cabrera led off the second with a home run to make it 3-1 and Herrmann countered with an opposite-field shot into the Arizona bullpen and the Diamondbacks led 4-1.

Corbin retired the first two batters in the third but Leury Garcia singled and Frazier sent a 1-1 fastball over the swimming pool beyond right field to slice the lead to 4-3.

Yasmany Tomas singled and scored from first on Brandon Drury’s double to boost the lead to 5-3 in the fourth.

Tomas, not known for his defense, robbed Frazier with a diving grab in left field to end the fifth.