What President Trump's budget proposal could mean for Illinois

(CHICAGO) Illinois would be losing out on a lot of funding if President Trump’s budget proposal passed as is.

The budget has a whole slashes domestic spending while cutting taxes.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports some of those cuts hit programs that help the Illinois poor.

They would also mark the end of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and cut subsidies for eight Amtrak routes that run through Chicago.

The Energy Department Office of Science is losing money, so that means fewer funds for Argonne and Fermi labs in the suburbs.

Infrastructure could take a hit if the President ends Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grants.

Democratic Congressman Brad Schneider says the proposed end of the Impact Aid program would be a “huge deal.”

21st Century Community Learning funds and National Park Service National Heritage Area programs could also be eliminated.

Congressman Dan Lipinski says President Trump’s plan to shift air traffic control from the FAA to a private corporation means funding lapses to O’Hare and Midway airports.

Republican Congressman Peter Roskam’s spokesman says they’re still reviewing the proposal.