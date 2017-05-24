‘Top Gun’ sequel ‘definitely happening,’ Tom Cruise confirms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There have been rumors and reports about a Top Gun sequel being the works; but now, we have confirmation from Maverick himself.

Tom Cruise is currently promoting his new movie "The Mummy," but on Australian TV, he also made some news for fans of "Top Gun." Cruise didn't reveal any details about a storyline, or whether any actors from the original movie might return.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

The 1986 original scored several Oscar nominations including best original song for "Take My Breathe Away" by Berlin.

Other reports have said the plot would revolve around drones and how they have changed warfare in the air. Cruise also mentioned that the movie will hopefully be filmed this year.

As expected, the Internet flooded with fans expressing joy over the announcement:

Top Gun 2 is happening and I don't think I've ever been happier — Victoria Likovich (@vlikovich) May 24, 2017

Tom Cruise has just confirmed Top Gun 2 is happening ......I am unashamedly excited! #DangerZone #Maverickisback — Christine Mills (@Chrissie_Mills) May 23, 2017

In particular, one fan's reaction pretty much sums up how we feel: