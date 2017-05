Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- Restaurant workers are rallying for higher pay Wednesday morning outside McDonald's annual shareholders meeting in Oak Brook.

The service employees international union is marching and asking for minimum wage of 15 dollars an hour.

The March goes until 11 a.m., closing at least the northbound lanes of Jorie boulevard near McDonald's headquarters.

Oak Brook police warn commuters to avoid the area.