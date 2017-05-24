Matt Doherty, Vice President at Hillard Heintze weighs in after the terror attack in Manchester. The head of Threat and Violence Risk Management talks about ways to keep your children safe at public events, and how to create an emergency plan.
Security Expert Talks About Ways to Protect Your Kids at Public Events
