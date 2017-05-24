× Rizzo homers twice in Cubs win over the Giants

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit two home runs, Kyle Hendricks tossed seven strong innings and the Chicago Cubs hung on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Rizzo hit solo homers off Matt Moore (2-5) in the second and fourth innings for his 14th career multi-home run game. He has four homers over his last four games and 11 on the season.

Javier Baez made it 3-2 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Miguel Montero doubled and scored in the seventh. Jason Heyward tripled and came around on Jon Jay’s sacrifice fly in the eighth after the Giants left the bases loaded.

Wade Davis gave up a two-run homer to Mac Williamson with one out in the ninth to make it 5-4. He then walked Michael Morse before second baseman Baez raced back to catch Denard Span’s bloop and caught Joe Panik looking at a 3-2 pitch on the outside corner. That gave Davis 10 saves in as many chances, and the Cubs improved to 6-2 on their nine-game home stand.

Hendricks (4-2) — 3-1 over his last six starts with an ERA of 1.96 — gave up two runs and five hits. He struck out five and walked none over seven innings, retiring 15 of the last 16 batters he faced.

Carl Edwards Jr. relieved Koji Uehara with two outs in the eighth and walked Buster Posey on four pitches to load the bases. He then fell behind 3-1 to Brandon Crawford before getting him to ground out to the mound to end the threat.

Moore gave up four runs and seven hits in six-plus innings.

Span homered after sitting out two games with a sprained left thumb, but San Francisco lost for the third time in four games after winning eight of 10.