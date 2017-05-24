× Police: Suspect shot after officer pinned by vehicle in North Austin

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting on the Northwest Side of the city Wednesday afternoon around 11:15 a.m., according to police.

Two police officers were reportedly injured after they were hit by a car in the east alley of the 1600 block of North Leclaire Ave.

An officer was pinned by the vehicle and a suspect was shot during the incident, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Police involved shooting – 1643 N. LECLAIRE. Officer pinned by vehicle, offender shot. PIO responding. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 24, 2017