Police: Suspect shot after officer pinned by vehicle in North Austin
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting on the Northwest Side of the city Wednesday afternoon around 11:15 a.m., according to police.
Two police officers were reportedly injured after they were hit by a car in the east alley of the 1600 block of North Leclaire Ave.
An officer was pinned by the vehicle and a suspect was shot during the incident, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed in a tweet.
41.910858 -87.752394