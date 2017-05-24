× Mixture of fog, haze and light rain across the Chicago area this Wednesday morning

With surface low pressure to our east and south, persistent cloudiness and northeast winds along with light rain, fog and haze prevail across northern Illinois into southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana this Wednesday morning. Fog and haze (shown on the current visibility map below) are prevalent with Temperatures and dew points very close in the middle 50s and visibility varies widely, some locations periodically reporting less than a quarter mile. The Regional radar mosaic below depicts northward-moving rain concentrated along the easternmost portion of Illinois/Wisconsin into western Indiana and out over Lake Michigan.

Current visibility in tenths of a mile…

Current regional weather radar mosaic…