Memorial Day extreme weather in Chicago

Dear Tom,

I’m curious about the extremes of Memorial Day weather in Chicago. Please clarify the details from best to worst of that day’s weather.

— Curt Swatkiewicz, Warrenville



Dear Curt,

Memorial Day was on May 30 from 1868 (when the holiday began) through 1970; the date was changed to the last Monday in May in 1971.

Chicago’s weather on Memorial Day is exceedingly variable.

For the period 1871 through 2016, Chicago’s highest Memorial Day temperature was 95 degrees on May 28, 2012; lowest minimum was 32 on May 25, 1992.

The lowest daytime temperature was 42 in 1889, and that was the worst single Memorial Day.