Former Chanel CEO shares her secrets for success

Maureen Chiquet left acclaimed fashion house Chanel last year, she knew that her unique trajectory and approach to leadership could help others think differently about their own values and goals.
Her book, "BEYOND THE LABEL" is about creating a meaningful personal life and rewarding professional path, on your own terms.
