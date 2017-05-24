× Elena Delle Donne has a successful return to Chicago in a win over the Sky

CHICAGO – Die hard fans of the Chicago Sky had trouble looking at the court when they first arrived at Allstate Arena on Wednesday morning.

It’s not every day that you see the former face of your franchise donning a different color for the first time.

That was the case for Elena Delle Donne in Rosemont. The forward stepped onto the court featuring a scattering of light blue and yellow in an all-red uniform for the first time since being traded to the Washington Mystics at her request to be closer to family.

If it felt unusual for fans, it did for Delle Donne as well.

“It feels weird being in here, coming in here and being in the guest locker room,” said the former WNBA MVP in his first game against her former team.

Yet Delle Donne felt right at home quite quickly. The forward led all scorers with 21 points as the Mystics gave the Elena a happy homecoming in a 82-67 win over the Sky.

Delle Donne was 7-of-15 from the floor with a three pointer and 6-for-6 from the free throw line in 33 minutes of playing time. It was a tight contest in the first half but the Mystics pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Sky 24-14 to pick up their second win of the year.

“My teammates, they’ve been great,” said Delle Donne of the homecoming. “In the locker room they’re like ‘How ya feeling? You good? You good?’ checking on me. That made me relax.

“I feel like we came out a little stiff, a little shaky and we were just able to improve throughout the game.”

Because of that, she was able to do something against her former team that she did many times for them in the past.