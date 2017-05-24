Dad creates hair workshop to bring fathers closers to their daughters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- One dad is breaking stereotypes, one twist, braid, or ponytail at a time.

WHNT reported that Darious Bland, a single father who learned to do his daughter's hair, is passing on his skills to other dads.

Bland says he wants to give back to his community, so he gives hair workshops in a project he calls the "Bland Brand."

He says it's a way for dads to connect with their daughters and become better role models. Bland also records videos of the hair tutorials for dads who cannot make the sessions.

"There are always misconceptions about fathers not being able to love their kids.... And they [children] grow up real quick. You'll be wondering where the time went," he said.