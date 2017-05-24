Chicago steps up security measures in response to Manchester attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago is stepping up its security measure in response to the attack in Manchester.

The city council is expected to vote Wednesday to add 30 security cameras at Wrigley Field, paid by the Cubs.

At the Allstate arena in Rosemont, concert guests are being patted down before being allowed to enter.

Additional police have been deployed at public events, including undercover officers who watch for suspicious behavior.

Homeland Security officials say the public's eyes are just as valuable.