Chicago City Council takes up airport security ordinance

CHICAGO -- The Council took up various issues today including questions about the city’s airport security force.

Today’s action was in response to the United incident in April when Dr. David Dao was dragged off an overbooked flight. Aldermen want to make sure that that does not happen again.

The ordinance states no employee of the city shall aid airline personal in the removal of a passenger from an airplane unless a crime was committed, or in the case of a medical emergency.

Also, Aldermen are going after downtown valet companies that break the rules.

The Council wants to bar certain valet from operating 24/7.

Under this ordinance valet stations must open and close within a half hour of the businesses they serve hours of operation.

The City is concerned that some valets engage in illegal activities overnight.

Aldermen also are targeting bad massage parlor operators.

Alderman Matt O’Shea, 19th Ward, says Chicago Police have identified nearly a dozen businesses across the city engaged in prostitution and human trafficking.

Mayor Emanuel introduced a homebuyer assistance program providing up to $3 million to help police and fire fighters purchase homes in targeted areas across the city.