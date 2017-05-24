× Carrie Fisher featured on Vanity Fair cover for ‘Star Wars’ 40th anniversary

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” doesn’t land in theaters until December, but fans can get a sneak peek at the cast in costume on four different Vanity Fair magazine covers hitting newsstands on June 6.

One of the covers features the late Carrie Fisher standing tall as freedom fighter General Leia Organa.

Actors Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver, and Kelly Marie Tran are also photographed in character by Annie Leibovitz.

One of the other Vanity Fair covers features First Order leaders Christie as Captain Phasma, Driver as Kylo Ren and Gleeson as General Hux.

Another cover celebrates the rebels, showing Isaac as Poe Dameron, Boyega as Finn and newcomer Tran as Rose Tico with droid BB-8.

The fourth cover features Ridley as Rey and Hamill as Luke Skywalker standing on a cliff on the planet Ahch-To.

With #TheLastJedi cast interviews & new photos, V.F.'s cover story offers the ultimate sneak peek for #StarWars fans https://t.co/ZN0e5kJbLy pic.twitter.com/789u2wlh7M — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 24, 2017

This isn’t the first time Leibovitz has photographed Star Wars actors. The famous photographer captured the cast of “The Phantom Menace” way back in 1999 for Vanity Fair. Since then, Leibovitz has taken portraits of Star Wars actors for every movie since then, including “The Force Awakens.”