BEGINNING JUNE 1 – CLTV IN HDTV ON COMCAST’S XFINITY TV CHANNEL 352!

CHICAGO, May 24, 2017 – Starting Thursday, June 1st, Chicago area Xfinity TV customers will be able to watch CLTV in high definition on Channel 352. Chicago news consumers now have a high-definition (HD) choice for 24-hour news and information. CLTV is the only place for local news headlines, breaking news and weather updates 24 hours a day. Powered by the resources of the WGN-TV Newsroom and WGN Radio, CLTV reports on city, suburban and national news events. Beyond the headlines, CLTV carries complete press conferences and local trials when there are cameras in the courtroom.

“We’re very excited that CLTV, our sister cable news channel, will be available to Xfinity TV customers in HDTV,” commented WGN-TV President & General Manager Paul Rennie. “And we’d like to thank our partners at Comcast for making this possible.”

In addition to local news, CLTV produces live local productions of Politics Tonight, Sports Feedand the WGN-AM radio simulcast of the Steve Cochran and Roe Conn shows.

Viewers will also be able to enjoy Chicago’s Best, S.E.E. Chicago and Living Healthy Chicago all in crystal clear HDTV.

CLTV launched on January 1, 1993. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station, and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com