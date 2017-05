Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guests gathered this weekend at Chicago's Symphony Center to attend a community forum for African American women.

WGN's own Micah Materre moderated the event entitled "Be Your Own Shero: The Black Superwoman Syndrome and Its Impact On Mental Health."

The guest speaker was nationally recognized mental health expert Doctor Jinnie Cristerna.

Among the topics they explored  were the "Strong Black Woman"and whether women are afraid that if they stop "doing" they'll no longer be of value.