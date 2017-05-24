Ariana Grande offers to pay for funerals of Manchester bombing victims

MANCHESTER, England — Ariana Grande reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of the 22 people who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena bombing.

The 23-year-old pop star had just finished performing Monday night when the bomb went off.

Grande is believed to have spoken to the families of the victims to offer her condolences and offered to pay for funeral costs.

She is said to be “devastated” by what happened and is now home in Florida with family and friends.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the bombing, and the bomber’s brother is one of the suspects in custody.

England is now under its highest terror threat level.

British officials say the attack was “more sophisticated than some of the attacks seen before.”