3rd case of mumps confirmed at northwest suburbs high school

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — There’s been another case of mumps at a northwest suburban high school.

A third student at Jacobs High School has tested positive for mumps.

The school says all three students are doing well and recovering.

Students who have not been vaccinated have been asked not to attend school for the remainder of the school year.

The disease can cause swelling and tenderness of the salivary glands in the cheeks and jaw. It is recommended a person infected with mumps limit contact with others for up to five days.