Users call Instagram the worst social media platform for mental health

Social media can have a negative impact on its users, but some platforms appear to be worse than others.

Social media sites can give some people anxiety, depression, and body image issues.

A study surveyed people ages 14 to 24 to see how it affected them.

Youtube was the only platform to have a positive impact.

Facebook and Snapchat had negative effects, but Instagram is the worst of them. The study found Instagram affected body image, especially for young women.

Others say it was also a positive outlet for self expression.