× The Blackhawks weren’t alone: Predators incredible runs continues to Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE – It’s been about a month since the Blackhawks were embarrassingly eliminated out of the playoffs in four straight first round games.

Many wondered at that point how the team with the best record in the Western Conference could lose to the last team to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Hence the majority of the blame went to the Blackhawks for the loss instead of credit to their opponents, the Nashville Predators.

After Monday night, fans in Chicago can take a bit of consolation in the fact that they’re not alone when it comes to losing to the Predators in these playoffs. If anything, it proves that the team that knocked the Blackhawks out was indeed for real.

On Monday in Nashville, the Predators beat the Ducks 6-3 to win the Western Conference for the first time since the franchise started play back in 1998. They clinched the series by scoring three unanswered goals in the final six minutes of the third period, finishing off Anaheim in the six-game conference finals.

That was preceded by a six-game victory over the Blues in the Western Conference semifinals. The three playoff series wins equaled the number of playoff series wins they had from 1998-2016.

Now the Predators, who entered the playoffs with the lowest point total of any team in the West, will play in their first Stanley Cup Final in team history against either defending champion Pittsburgh or Ottawa. Tonight the Penguins can closeout their series with the Senators with a Game 6 victory.

While Blackhawks fans might still be a little angry at their team’s postseason performance, the Predators have shown over the last month that it wasn’t all their fault. They were playing a team that was better than their regular season point totals.