Researchers: alcohol-breast cancer link now quantified

We’ve been told, a cocktail a day may raise a woman’s risk of breast cancer; now we’re being told how great that risk is.

Researchers say just 10 grams of alcohol per day — about what you’d find in a small glass of wine — increases the risk by 5% in women of child-bearing age.

For older women, the risk increases 9%; more alcohol adds to the risk.

One researcher says alcohol can be converted into a chemical that can cause DNA to mutate and become cancerous.