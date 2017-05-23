Parents launch #MissinginManchester Twitter campaign to find missing children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Parents are trying to locate their missing teens with help from social media after a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The Twitter hashtags "Missing in Manchester" and "Manchester Missing" are being used to track down loved ones.

No matter what your politics are, please help reunite these lost kids with their families. #Manchester pic.twitter.com/YNcT0FaCUP — lucyhuang (@LucyHuang_) May 23, 2017

Olivia Campbell, 15, is among the missing. She went the to concert last night with her best friend. Her friend was located at a hospital, but Olivia is still missing.

Manchester- Update: THEY STILL (might be) MISSING BUT PLEASE HELP OUT TO FIND THEM #manchestermissing pic.twitter.com/wsjGVJ51jR — ㅤ (@heauxness) May 23, 2017

Nell Jones, a 14-year-old girl with crutches, is also reported to be missing.

Nell Jones, who works with my boyfriend. was at the concert last night & hasn't been in contact, please RT and share! #MissingInManchester pic.twitter.com/wTs265Ey6L — Gina R (@georginaarobins) May 23, 2017

Martyn Hett, 29, has not been located since tweeting at the concert, writing, "When you sneak out for a toilet break on the Macy Gray song and the entire arena had the same idea" #DangerousWomanTour.

my brother @martynhett was at the #manchester arena last night and hasn't checked in. if anyone has seen him in any way *please* contact me pic.twitter.com/Gu5w7cjyF0 — Dan Hett (@danhett) May 23, 2017

U.K. group Little Mix joined in the efforts, asking for help locating two children.

Please if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry contact 07920405015 @staceylghent #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Zgrvu3qS38 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 23, 2017

People on the lookout for children should beware of fake images claiming to be other missing concert goers. Some have been sharing images that have nothing to do with the concert, just for the sake of gaining likes and shares.

ISIS has claimed responsible for the attack. Twenty-two children and adults died in the bombing, and dozens more are injured.