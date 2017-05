Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Metra is making it easier for kids to ride the rails this summer.

Starting on Memorial Day, kids ages 11 and under will ride free on all Metra trains.

They'll have to be with a paid adult ticket to qualify. This free promotion will last all summer long till labor day.

Metra is also adding extra service this Friday for people who want to get a head start on the Memorial Day weekend.