Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms this Tuesday afternoon south and west of Chicago

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked a portion of central and north-central Illinois south and west of Chicago for a Marginal Risk (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) later this Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. The greatest threat will be damaging winds.

The combination of a pool of cold air aloft associated with a closed-off center of low pressure, a weak cold front at the surface, peak-heating during the afternoon through breaks in the cloud cover and destabilizing strong upper-level southwest winds between 20 and 30-thousand feet will allow the potential for isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds and localized heavy downpours.

Follow storm development on the Regional Weather radar Mosaic below…