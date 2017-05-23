Juan Pablo Montoya previews the Indy 500 on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Two years ago he was in Victory Lane at the Brickyard enjoying a sweet comeback to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

In his second year with Team Penske, Juan Pablo Montoya outlasted teammate Will Power to win the 2015 Indianapolis 500. That was the second time the versatile driver won the race, doing so 15-years after his first.

Now he's back in the Verizon IndyCar Series for a fourth-straight year, this time on a one-race deal with Team Penske. He'll start the race 18th in hoping to become the eighth driver in the 101-year history of the race to win the race for the third time.

Before he takes to the track in Indy, Juan was in Chicago to promote the event on Tuesday and has some time for Sports Feed. He discussed this year's race with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman along with his previous victories, whether he likes the traditional sip of milk after a win at the 500 along with his many travels in racing.

